Castweet Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $222.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Castweet has a market cap of $116,458.25 and approximately $222.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.00525106 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00132049 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

