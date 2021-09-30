Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

