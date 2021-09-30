Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Shares of CTLT opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

