Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 578.7% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CVAT remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Cavitation Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

