CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the August 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,912,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBDD stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,279,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,612,152. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD Denver, Inc engages in business through its operated subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.