CBDAO Price Tops $0.0299 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 52.4% against the dollar. CBDAO has a total market cap of $31,914.78 and $88,657.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00054097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00117349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00169834 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

