Ccore (CCO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $119.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $24,670.30 and $119.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 48.6% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00117656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00168401 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

