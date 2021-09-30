CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.35% of CDW worth $83,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

CDW opened at $185.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.73 and a 200-day moving average of $178.74. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

