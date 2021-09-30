CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.09% of CDW worth $20,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $63,875,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,017,000 after acquiring an additional 333,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 36.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $184.36. 7,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.79. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

