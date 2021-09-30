CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 2,460.0% in September

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 2,460.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,799. CeCors has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
About CeCors
