CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 2,460.0% in September

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 2,460.0% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,799. CeCors has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

