Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.95. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

