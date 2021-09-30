Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 29,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,234. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

