CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.60. 4,725,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CenterPoint Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of CenterPoint Energy worth $44,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

