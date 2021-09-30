Centric Swap Price Reaches $0.0002 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $641,785.66 and approximately $335,606.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00103024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00136405 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,767.24 or 0.99835582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.57 or 0.06842193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.76 or 0.00752190 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

