Ceres Price Down 28.6% This Week (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $118.76 or 0.00276013 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $881,562.86 and approximately $69,488.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00101906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00138078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,211.31 or 1.00430430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.23 or 0.06898667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.00767578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 10,423 coins and its circulating supply is 7,423 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

