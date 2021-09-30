Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $30.02 million and $1.98 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

