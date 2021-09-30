Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$4.24. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 713,382 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.11.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.54.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$545.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.50 million. Analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

