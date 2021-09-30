Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $34.64 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163,454 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of Envista worth $34,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

