Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 555,830 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.21% of Gibraltar Industries worth $55,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 117,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 271,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

