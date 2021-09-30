ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report sales of $41.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.38 million and the highest is $41.60 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $35.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $165.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $166.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $180.54 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $769.69 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

