ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Colleen Jansen Sells 49,429 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,017,743.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25.

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 12,735,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,419,656. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $829,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $200,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

