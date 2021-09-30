ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0228

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $455,148.67 and approximately $11,765.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00136749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.28 or 0.99808223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.86 or 0.06847099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00754743 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

