CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $92,134.50 and approximately $20,711.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00139078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,892.76 or 0.99959242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.75 or 0.06902073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00763749 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.