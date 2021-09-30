Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in September

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Chemesis International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 116,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
Chemesis International Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.