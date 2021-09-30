ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Million

Analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report $12.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $34.04 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $41.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $86.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.73 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. ChemoCentryx’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCXI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 79,245 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.