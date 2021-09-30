Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,079 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 45,637 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 523,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $197.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

