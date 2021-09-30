Chia Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.11 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Chia Network has a market cap of $239.84 million and $26.11 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $151.58 or 0.00346317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00104622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00138467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,758.41 or 0.99972699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.07 or 0.06922648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.00 or 0.00765359 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.