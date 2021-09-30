Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,000 shares, an increase of 438.8% from the August 31st total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 556.1 days.

Shares of CFTLF remained flat at $$1.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chinasoft International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.