Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11,299.60

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11,299.60 and traded as low as $10,850.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $10,850.00, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11,299.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10,118.92.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

