Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CBKCQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7,714.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.52. Christopher & Banks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
About Christopher & Banks
