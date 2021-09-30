Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBKCQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7,714.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.52. Christopher & Banks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corp. is engaged in the operation of its retail stores, outlet stores, online purchases, and mobile application for women’s apparel and accessories. It offers tops, dresses, skirts, jewelries, scarves and wraps, denim, and other collections. The company was founded by Gil Braun in 1986 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

