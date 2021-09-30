Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total value of $4,557,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $4,192,100.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,485. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion and a PE ratio of -27.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average is $165.44.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.