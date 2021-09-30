Chromia 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $51.75 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $122.41 million and $51.75 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00117962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00173092 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

