Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.43. 55,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

