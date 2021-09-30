Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.43. 55,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $29.32.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
