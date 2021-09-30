Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.25% of Churchill Downs worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $2,426,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $18,537,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 20.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 84,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 97.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.20. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,746. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.06.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

