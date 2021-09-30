CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of TSE RFP traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.73. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$5.78 and a 1 year high of C$21.30.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products will post 3.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

