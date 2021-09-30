CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FVI. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.47.

TSE:FVI traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,642. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

