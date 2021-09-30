CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $102.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

