CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 39,910 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $99.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

