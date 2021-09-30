CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 78.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 183,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

