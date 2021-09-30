CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 2,530.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,550 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.57% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $12.13 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.