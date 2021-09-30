CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

