CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

