CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.08% of Macy’s worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,871. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

