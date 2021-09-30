Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,600 shares, a growth of 480.7% from the August 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Cielo stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 95,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

