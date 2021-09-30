Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.20.
In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
