Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.20.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.