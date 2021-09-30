Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report $721.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $915.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.73 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $401.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of XEC opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -264.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,112,000 after buying an additional 914,092 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after buying an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after buying an additional 509,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

