Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post sales of $645.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.74 million and the lowest is $634.90 million. Cimpress reported sales of $586.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $86.47 on Thursday. Cimpress has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cimpress by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

