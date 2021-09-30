Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.44

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $10.32. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 1,460 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

