Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.11.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $389.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.58 and its 200 day moving average is $369.94. Cintas has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $409.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

