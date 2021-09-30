Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.11.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $389.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

